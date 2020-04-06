Kasparov, Experts, NGOs Urge OECD to Back Democratic Values
Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov has joined a statement to OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría that urges the international organization to "continue to uphold the democratic values on which the OECD is based." Kasparov helped launch the OECD work on Artificial Intelligence policy that led to the OECD AI Principles, adopted by the OECD member countries, the G-20, and others. The statement to the Secretary General Gurria, signed by more than 70 experts and NGOs, applauds the important work of the OECD in response to the pandemic. The expert statement also asks the OECD SG to "make clear the ongoing importance of the OECD policy frameworks that safeguard fundamental rights, from the OECD Privacy Guidelines of 1980 to the OECD AI Principles of 2019." The statement further asked the SG to "continue to use the powerful analytical tools of the OECD to demonstrate that there are many uses of data that do not require 'trade-offs' or 'balancing' and to "urge colleagues at the G-7, the G-20, UNESCO, the ITU to uphold fundamental rights." The OECD statement was coordinated by both the Civil Society Information Society Advisory Council to the OECD and the Public Voice coalition. @CSISAC @thepublicvoice @EPICprivacy