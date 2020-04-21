With appreciation for many years of visionary and impactful leadership, the Board of Directors of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) announces the departure of Marc Rotenberg, its President and Executive Director. EPIC is, as you know, a renowned public interest research center headquartered in Washington, DC, best known for advocacy of privacy rights and data protection. EPIC’s longtime General Counsel Alan Butler will serve as Interim Executive Director while the international search for Mr. Rotenberg’s permanent replacement is underway.



“Marc has contributed tremendously as a scholar and advocate to a powerful global movement in support of privacy, freedom of expression, and democratic values. He has helped shape EPIC’s values-driven policy and advocacy related to the Internet, artificial intelligence and government surveillance. While the time has come for new leadership at EPIC, Marc has helped establish a dynamic team and a solid foundation upon which we will build for many years to come,” said Anita Allen, Chair of the Board of Directors at EPIC. “We are confident in Alan’s management as he takes the helm in this moment of transition, evolution, and growth.”



Prior to stepping in as Interim Executive Director, Alan Butler has successfully managed EPIC's litigation portfolio, including its Amicus Program, and filed numerous briefs in cutting-edge privacy and civil liberties cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts. With Butler’s interim leadership, an international coalition of active partners, and an experienced DC team, EPIC will continue its critical work and mission as a public voice both here in the United States and worldwide.