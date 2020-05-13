EPIC settled a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to obtain public release of a drone status report and other related documents required by a 2015 Presidential Memorandum. The memorandum required the report to detail the status of implementing privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights protections against DHS' use of surveillance drones. The 2015 DHS status report attempted to justify the use of drones by Customs and Border Protection, but a 2018 Inspector General report called into question the CBP's drone privacy policies and procedures. The Inspector General found that CBP failed to complete a required analysis for a drone surveillance system and failed to implement effective safeguards for information collected by drones. EPIC has called on Congress to "establish drone privacy safeguards that limit the risk of public surveillance."