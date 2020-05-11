The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Election Assistance Commission, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology has sent a risk assessment to states warning of the “significant security risk” of online voting. “While there are effective risk management controls to enable electronic ballot delivery and marking,” the agencies said, “we recommend paper ballot return as electronic ballot return technologies are high-risk even with controls in place.” EPIC has a long history of working to protect voter privacy and election integrity. In 2016 EPIC published The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy, a report highlighting the right to a secret ballot and how Internet voting threatens voter privacy.