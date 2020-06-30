The Association of Computing Machinery's U.S. Technology Policy Committee published a statement today calling for the "immediate suspension of the current and future private and governmental use of FR technologies in all circumstances known or reasonably foreseeable to be prejudicial to established human and legal rights." The statement notes that facial recognition technology "often compromise[s] fundamental human and legal rights of individuals to privacy, employment, justice and personal liberty." Last year, EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC against HireVue for the company's unfair and deceptive practices involving the use of facial recognition technology in evaluating job applicants. EPIC has launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance and through the Public Voice coalition gathered the support of over 100 organizations and many leading experts across 30 plus countries. EPIC is supporting the recently introduced Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act, which would prohibit the use of facial recognition and other biometric technologies by federal agencies.