The Justice Department, as part of an open government lawsuit brought by EPIC, today disclosed previously unreleased portions of the Mueller Report concerning Roger Stone (Volume 1, Volume 2, Appendices). The disclosure marks the first time that new material from the Mueller Report has been published since a redacted version of the report was released in April 2019. Stone was convicted of obstruction and other charges in connection with Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department previously argued that disclosure of information concerning Stone would interfere with his criminal case, but as EPIC noted in a recent filing, Stone's trial court proceedings have now ended. Judge Reggie B. Walton is also conducting an “in camera” review of the complete Mueller Report following the court’s March 5 ruling in EPIC’s case. The court is expected to decide as early as next month whether more material must be released. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.