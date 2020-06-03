The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor remind us that the needle has not moved on systemic issues of racism and police brutality in the United States. Across the country, protestors are demanding justice and challenging us to do our part to ensure this type of violence never happens again. EPIC understands that this problem is multi-layered. Black, brown, and indigenous communities are targets of more surveillance and policing than any other. This must end.



The consistent and disproportionate mistreatment of black people by police and other government entities further solidifies our commitment to government accountability, transparency, and the protection of civil liberties. We will continue to enforce open government obligations, expose illegal and intrusive behaviors by government bodies, and advocate for legislation that protects marginalized communities.



EPIC stands in solidarity with protestors, community groups, and advocates that fight against systemic oppression. We will not remain silent in the face of social injustice. EPIC will amplify the black voices working in our space, financially support programming aimed at supporting the black community, and be an ally to organizations fighting for racial justice. EPIC is not only looking outward in our efforts to protect the privacy and civil liberties of the black community, but we are also committed to upholding an inclusive workplace by eradicating the conscious and unconscious biases we hold.



Black Lives Matter.