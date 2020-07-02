Today, EPIC and a coalition privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights groups urged Congress to "take action to prevent the harms associated with face recognition and other invasive and discriminatory surveillance technologies." The Coalition called upon Congress to pass the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2020, cease funding police use of invasive and discriminatory technologies, and ensure policing reform bills prevent the use of facial recognition on body cameras and dash cams. Last year, EPIC launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance and through the Public Voice coalition gathered the support of over 100 organizations and many leading experts across 30 plus countries. EPIC previously testified before the Massachusetts Legislature in support of a bill to establish a moratorium on the use of facial recognition by state agencies.