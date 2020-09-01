EPIC Obtains Additional Records From AI Commission
EPIC, as part of the open government case EPIC v. AI Commission, has obtained additional records from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The documents produced include a delegation letter from AI Commission chair and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, as well as reports on AI research and "workforce automation." In June, a federal court ruled in EPIC's case that the AI Commission is subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered the Commission to hold open meetings, which the Commission did for the first time in July. The Commission approved a set of recommendations to Congress at the meeting. Judge McFadden previously ruled that the AI Commission is subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and the Commission began disclosing its records to EPIC in January. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).