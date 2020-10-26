EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. EPIC challenged Immigration and Customs Enforcement's failure to respond to two Freedom of Information Act requests. The first request sought information on ICE's use of Clearview AI's facial recognition technology. The second request focused on the agency's broader use of facial recognition services and requested commercial contracts, training materials, audits, and agreements with other law enforcement agencies concerning the use of facial recognition services. EPIC previously obtained documents in a FOIA lawsuit against CBP pertaining to CBP's use of facial recognition at airports. EPIC currently has a FOIA lawsuit against the State Department to obtain the agreements the agency has with other entities to access its massive facial recognition database.