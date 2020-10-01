In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, EPIC urged DHS to provide the standard 60-day comment period for a notice of proposed rulemaking authorizing DHS to expand its biometric data collection practices. DHS would be able to collect finger/palm prints, images for facial recognition, DNA, iris images, and voiceprints from a broad swath of the population, including millions of citizens. The proposed rule would subject immigrants to "continuous vetting" surveillance up-to and even past the time they obtain citizenship. In 2018 EPIC urged CBP to suspend its biometric entry/exit program. EPIC currently leads a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance.