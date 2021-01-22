European Parliament Guidelines Call for Moratorium on Facial Recognition

In a report released January 20, 2021 the European Parliament outlines the need for new legal frameworks for artificial intelligence and biometric surveillance. The report raises concerns about both civilian and military uses of artificial intelligence, mass surveillance, and deepfakes. The European Parliament was particularly concerned with facial recognition technology, proposing a moratorium on its use in public and semi-public spaces. EPIC leads a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance through the Public Voice coalition.

