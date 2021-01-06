The Federal Aviation Administration posted the agency's final rule for remote drone identification. The final rule will require all drones to broadcast drone ID information in real-time and eliminates the option in the proposed rule to forgo real-time broadcast and only submit the drone ID information for retention by a third party. EPIC previously commented on the FAA's proposed rule—urging the FAA to require all drones to provide real-time public access to drone ID information. Back in 2015, EPIC argued that drones should be required to broadcast relevant information to the public while in operation.