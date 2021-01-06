FAA Announces Final Rule for Remote Drone ID
The Federal Aviation Administration posted the agency's final rule for remote drone identification. The final rule will require all drones to broadcast drone ID information in real-time and eliminates the option in the proposed rule to forgo real-time broadcast and only submit the drone ID information for retention by a third party. EPIC previously commented on the FAA's proposed rule—urging the FAA to require all drones to provide real-time public access to drone ID information. Back in 2015, EPIC argued that drones should be required to broadcast relevant information to the public while in operation.