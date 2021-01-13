The National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office, created as part of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020, was recently announced by the White House. According to the Act, the office will act as a point of contact for various federal artificial intelligence activities, conduct regular outreach about AI, and “promote access to and early adoption of the technologies, innovations, [and] lessons learned.” EPIC has recently submitted comments to the Office of Management and Budget and the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence advising the agencies to follow the Universal Guidelines for AI and push for actionable legal rights to protect against algorithmic harms.