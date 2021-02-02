EPIC and the National Consumer Law Center have filed an amicus brief in Lindenbaum v. Realgy, LLC, urging the Sixth Circuit to reject immunity for illegal robocalls made between 2015 and 2020. The case follows the Supreme Court’s decision in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, in which the Court held that an exception added in 2015 to the decades-old robocall restriction was unconstitutional and must be severed from the broad robocall ban. As defendant in a separate robocall suit, Realgy argued that the Supreme Court’s decision meant that the broad robocall ban was unenforceable for the period that the unconstitutional exception was in effect, from 2015-2020. The district court agreed and granted Realgy’s motion to dismiss. EPIC and NCLC filed an amicus brief arguing that granting robocallers immunity “would reward those who made tens of billions of unwanted robocalls and deprive consumers of any remedy for the incessant invasion of their privacy.” EPIC regularly files amicus briefs supporting consumers in illegal robocall cases.