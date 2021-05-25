FOIA privacy impact assessment surveillance
EPIC Seeks Privacy Impact Assessment for Postal Service Covert Surveillance Program
EPIC, through a Freedom of Information Act request and letter to the USPS Privacy Office, is seeking the required Privacy Impact Assessment for the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) operated by the U.S. Postal Investigation Service. First revealed by Yahoo News in April, the iCOP uses Clearview AI's facial recognition system and a suite of social media monitoring tools to surveil individuals online, including protesters. EPIC also urged the USPS Privacy Office to fully comply with the E-Government Act of 2002 by proactively publishing privacy impact assessments online. EPIC leads a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance and through the Public Voice Coalition has gathered support from over 100 organizations and experts from more than 30 countries.