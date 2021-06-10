In a DC Council Hearing (video starts at 13:22), Chairman Phil Mendelson asked Metropolitan Washington Council of Government's (MWCOG's) Executive Director Chuck Bean for more information on the soon to be shuttered DC-area facial recognition system. The Chairman's questions were prompted by a meeting with EPIC in which EPIC staff pushed for more disclosures on the MWCOG's role in the creation of a secret facial recognition system used to surveil Black Lives Matter protesters last year. Recently, EPIC joined over 40 other organizations to detail the issues with cops using facial recognition and call for a law enforcement ban on the technology's use.