Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has introduced the Data Protection Act of 2021 which would create an independent Data Protection Agency in the United States to safeguard the personal data of Americans. EPIC, many leading consumer and civil rights organizations, privacy experts, and scholars support Senator Gillibrand's non-partisan bill. "It’s time for America to catch up with the rest of the world and create a Data Protection Agency," said Caitriona Fitzgerald, EPIC Deputy Director. "Congress’ ongoing failure to modernize our privacy laws imposes enormous costs on individuals, communities, and American businesses alike. We need a new approach. Senator Gillibrand’s Data Protection Act creates an agency dedicated to safeguarding the personal data of individuals and ensuring that data practices are fair and non-discriminatory. The Data Protection Act is the game-changing proposal we need in order to ensure adequate oversight over what has become a massive sector of our economy and affects the daily lives of all Americans. EPIC urges Congress to enact the Data Protection Act." EPIC has long advocated for the creation of a U.S. Data Protection Agency, arguing that the Federal Trade Commission is an ineffective agency, lacking basic competence for privacy protection. [Bill text] [Sen. Gillibrand Press Release]