New Experts Join the EPIC Advisory Board
EPIC is pleased to announce the newest members of the EPIC Advisory Board. EPIC's new members are leading experts in privacy, technology, and civil liberties law and policy. These experts will help inform EPIC’s important work on emerging privacy and human rights issues. Since its inception, the EPIC Advisory Board has been comprised of innovative and solution-oriented scholars, experts, and advocates. EPIC’s newest Members are: Colleen Brown, Simone Browne, Mishi Choudhary, Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Adrian Gropper, Marcia Hofmann, Jumana Musa, Scott Skinner-Thompson, Ashkan Soltani, Amie Stepanovich, and Katherine Strandburg.