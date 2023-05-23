Anna Gomez Nominated to Federal Communications Commission

President Biden has nominated Anna Gomez to serve as member of the Federal Communications Commission, as well as current Commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks. The FCC has been without a full Commission for an unprecedented two-and-a-half years as President Biden’s initial nomination of attorney and consumer advocate Gigi Sohn stalled in the U.S. Senate over groundless attacks on Sohn’s record. Anna Gomez currently serves in the State Department’s Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau and previously served at NTIA, the FCC, and Sprint Nextel. “Anna Gomez brings decades of telecom experience to an FCC that needs to quickly and dramatically ramp up its responses to emerging threats to Americans’ privacy and data security, especially as they relate to location data,” said Alan Butler, EPIC’s Executive Director. “EPIC is optimistic that a full Commission will be in a much better position to protect Americans from these harms.”