APRA Discussion Draft Advanced by House Subcommittee  

The American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) discussion draft was advanced by the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce today.

EPIC has long called on Congress to pass a comprehensive privacy law and commends the Subcommittee and Chair McMorris Rodgers for their work on this important issue.

The APRA discussion draft will now be considered by the full House Energy & Commerce Committee. EPIC looks forward to continuing to work with Congress to strengthen APRA and secure privacy protection for all Americans.