Bloomberg Law: Apple Hit Over Privacy as US Tries to Undercut Antitrust Defense 

Privacy protection is a “core dimension” of product quality, said John Davisson, director of litigation at the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center. And it’s an aspect of quality that has been given short shrift for many years, Davisson added, in part because of the limited number of privacy-protective options available to users.

“Meaningful privacy protection is something that comes from robust and well-enforced rules of the road, and a competitive and efficient marketplace—and not from the choices of a few dominant platforms,” Davisson said.

