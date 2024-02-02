Bloomberg Law: Connecticut Privacy Report Details Company Leeway in Enforcement
February 2, 2024
The findings come as advocacy groups such as the Electronic Privacy Information Center argue that state comprehensive privacy laws do little to limit how companies use personal data. A report released Thursday by EPIC and the US PIRG Education Fund argues that state laws need stronger enforcement to be effective. It gave Connecticut a D grade for its law, which it called overly favorable to the tech industry and “a favored piece of template legislation for lobbyists, particularly in bluer states.”
