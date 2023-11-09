Boston Business Journal: Massachusetts is on the cutting edge of regulating tech companies
November 9, 2023
Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a Washington, D.C.-based research center, said that California and Colorado have both done more to pass “strong privacy or tech oversight legislation.”
“Unless you’re acting really deceptively or unfairly, there’s very few limits on what companies can collect about us,” she said.
Read more here.
