Boston Globe: Abortion alarm spurs push for Mass. cellphone data privacy law
June 25, 2023
“Ideally, we would have a strong federal privacy law,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center. But in the absence of such a law, she said, “states need to act to protect their constituents.”
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate