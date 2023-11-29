Brooklyn Daily Eagle: Massive data breach alert: AG James urgers New Yorkers to secure their data
November 29, 2023
This state-level push is not aimed at seeping across all 50 states but rather at tightening regulation in enough places to compel the industry to adopt a de facto national standard. Privacy advocates are striving to enact state-level proposals that align closely with the ADPPA, including limitations on data collection and sharing, establishing a data broker registry, and creating new rights for Americans to delete their data.
However, this approach faces challenges from an industry-led campaign that has successfully enacted weaker laws in states like Virginia and Utah. The Electronic Privacy Information Center, a D.C.-based nonprofit, is spearheading the multi-statehouse push among privacy advocates, targeting states like Maryland and Michigan to introduce state versions of ADPPA.
