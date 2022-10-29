Business Insider: Pressure mounts for regulators to investigate TikTok over potential ‘Big Brother-type surveillance’ after reports of plans to track Americans’ locations
October 29, 2022
Lawmakers and privacy advocates alike expressed similar concern following the Forbes report. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee who has previously been critical of TikTok’s ties to China, tweeted it was “not surprising” the company planned to surveil US users and advocated for a national privacy law. Alan Butler, executive director and president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), echoed the concerns about user privacy and called for stronger location data protections.
