CBS News: TSA scanning faces at Detroit Metro Airport; privacy advocates doubt it’s worth the convenience
May 31, 2023
“There’s no overarching law in place at this point to regulate the use of facial recognition. We really should be taking a step back and thinking about the future consequences of moving forward with a technology like this and using it in this way,” Jeramie Scott, Senior Counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told CBS News Detroit.
Read the full article and watch the news clip here.
