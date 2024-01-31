Communications Daily: Comments Divided on FCC Proposal Funding Wi-Fi Hot Spots
January 31, 2024
The Electronic Privacy Information Center raised privacy concerns. The FCC should “reduce surveillance and administrative burdens as much as possible to ensure the program is safe and effective for students,” EPIC commented: “Requiring schools and libraries to collect personal information and monitor use of Wi-Fi hotspots will pose a serious threat to recipients’ privacy and render the E-Rate program less effective.”
