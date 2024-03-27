Communications Daily: Consumer Groups Raise Concerns About Numbering Resource Abuse 

The National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center raised concerns about callers “rotating outbound numbers that allows them to circumvent” the FCC’s Stir/Shaken caller ID authentication rules. Meeting with Wireline Bureau staff, the groups asked the FCC to “explicitly say that providers are prohibited from offering any service that obfuscates the real caller’s name, location, and telephone number, including but not limited to rotating through numbers for this purpose.” The groups also asked the commission to “resume and target its auditing of the use of numbers” to “curtail improper use of numbering resources.”

