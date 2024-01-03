Communications Daily: Groups Seek Strong Action on Numbering Access Authorizations 

Industry and consumer groups urged the FCC to proceed with a proposal to take additional steps aimed at curbing abuse of the numbering access authorization process. Replies were posted through Tuesday in docket 20-67. In addition, some groups opposed the proceeding, calling it unnecessary and potentially burdensome for providers.

A coalition of consumer advocates said the FCC’s proposals “do not go far enough” in addressing numbering access. The commission should “take unambiguous action to address the problems caused by service providers who rent telephone numbers to robocallers on a temporary basis,” the coalition said. Signing were the National Consumer Law Center, Consumer Action, Consumer Federation of America, Electronic Privacy Information Center, National Association of Consumer Advocates, National Consumers League and U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

