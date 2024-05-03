Communications Daily: Telecom Groups: FTC Should Focus AI Rules on Scammers, Not Industry 

The FTC’s proposal to ban companies from providing goods and services used for unlawful impersonation is necessary to efficiently combat AI-empowered impersonation fraud, a group of consumer advocates told the agency. Center for American Progress, Consumer Action, Consumer Federation of America, Electronic Privacy Information Center, National Association of Consumer Advocates, National Consumer Law Center and National Consumers League signed. If the agency holds AI developers liable for facilitation of illegal impersonation, developers will have a strong incentive to implement use restrictions and design their products with safety in mind.

