CyberScoop: Federal agencies are falling behind on meeting key privacy goal set five years ago 

The lack of implementation has many privacy experts concerned that the federal government is ill-prepared to handle a growing body of data, even as it seeks to accelerate a digital transformation and embrace data-reliant technologies like artificial intelligence.

“One of the reasons that you see such checkered compliance is that there really aren’t consequences for an agency failing to produce a risk management framework or privacy impact assessment or other privacy documentation that it’s obligated to produce,” said John Davisson, senior counsel and director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

