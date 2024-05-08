CyberScoop: Top spy official releases principles on intel agency use of info bought from data brokers
May 8, 2024
A privacy advocacy group shared Wyden’s mixed verdict on the framework.
“For too long, government agencies have tried to buy their way around our constitutional and statutory protections using taxpayer money. This new framework — if implemented effectively — is an improvement over agencies’ current exploitation of the data broker loophole,” said Chris Baumohl, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “However, it is not a replacement for Congress passing legislation that would close this loophole once and for all.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate