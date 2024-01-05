Digiday: Privacy and AI policies to watch in 2024

There are additional concerns about AI, that go beyond just generative AI. Consumer advocates say governments should curb algorithmic feeds on social media, while some researchers warn that large language models pose a range of risks for consumer data and child safety. (In the UK, regulators recently sent a letter to Snap about how the company vetted its “My AI” chatbot to make sure it’s safe for kids to use.)

Last year, at least 10 states in the U.S. added new AI regulations inside of broader consumer privacy laws, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center. More will likely be introduced in 2024 at both the state and local level.

