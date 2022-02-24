EPIC & Coalition Endorse Congressional Letter to DHS Opposing Expansion of “E-Carceration”

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, 25 members of Congress urged the agency to reevaluate and end its policy of “e-carceration,” the use of “punitive surveillance . . . as an ill-conceived ‘alternative’ to detention.” EPIC and coalition of 175 organizations endorsed the letter. The members of Congress criticized ICE’s Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), which uses “ankle shackles and “facial recognition and geolocation tracking” to monitor immigrants, including those not ordinarily subject to detention. The letter was issued in response to recent reports that ICE plans to dramatically expand ISAP to cover 400,000 people and to “add house arrest as a supervision condition.” EPIC regularly advocates against ICE surveillance of immigrants.