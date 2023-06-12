EPIC, Coalition of Civil Liberties Groups Urge Congress to Let FISA Section 702 Sunset Absent Significant Reform to the Government Surveillance Ecosystem

Tomorrow, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary is holding a hearing on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and related intelligence authorities.

Ahead of this hearing, EPIC submitted its own letter to the committee, highlighting—among other things—the need to address the government’s purchase of data as part of any reauthorization. EPIC emphasized that it is “vital that this conversation be informed by an understanding of the full scope of the government’s collection and use of Americans’ personal information.” EPIC also joined a bipartisan coalition of civil liberties organizations to urge that Congress not reauthorize Section 702 without substantial reforms to the government surveillance ecosystem.

EPIC recently published several posts as part of a blog series focused on explaining Section 702 and the need to reform it. EPIC and its coalition partners have previously called for broad reform to Section 702 and related surveillance authorities.