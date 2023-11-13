EPIC, Coalition Oppose Any Short-Term Reauthorization of Section 702

EPIC and a coalition of privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights groups urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to refrain from including any short-term reauthorization of FISA Section 702 in the continuing resolution or any other “must-pass” legislation. A recent report by Wired indicated that the Senate planned to pass a short-term, straight reauthorization of Section 702 as part of must-pass legislation. A coalition of groups working to reform Section 702 stated, “In its current form, this authority is dangerous to our liberties and our democracy, and it should not be renewed for any length of time without robust debate, an opportunity for amendment, and—ultimately—far-reaching reforms.”

EPIC and a bipartisan coalition of privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights groups have launched a campaign to significantly reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities.