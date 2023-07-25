EPIC, Coalition Oppose Overbroad Counter-Drone Bill

EPIC and a coalition of human rights, civil liberties, and civil rights organizations have come out in opposition to S.1631, The Safeguarding the Homeland from the Threats Posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act. The bill would expand the governments counter-drone authority. In a letter to the Senate Homeland an Security and Government Affairs and Judiciary Committees the coalition argued “the bill provides overbroad authority for takedowns, inadequately protects First Amendment and press activities, does not include due process protections for improper counter-drone activities, and lacks basic transparency rules to facilitate responsible use.” The coalition urged Congress to only pass counter-drone authority legislation that has proper safeguards in place to protect privacy, human rights, civil rights, and civil liberties. EPIC has previously opposed granting the government overbroad counter-drone authorities.