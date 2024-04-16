EPIC, Coalition Urge Opposition to RISAA, “Terrifying” Expansion of FISA Section 702

EPIC and a coalition of privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights groups wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Chair Richard Durbin, and Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner, expressing our strong opposition to the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), H.R.7888, which would dramatically expand the government’s warrantless surveillance powers. The 75+ organizations called on leadership to oppose the consideration of RISAA or any version of Section 702 reauthorization that includes an alarming provision expanding the types and number of businesses who can be compelled to assist in surveillance.

EPIC has published a blog series focused on explaining Section 702 and the need to reform it. EPIC and a bipartisan coalition of civil society groups have called for broad reform to Section 702 and related surveillance authorities.