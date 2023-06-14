EPIC Commends NTIA Effort To Study AI Accountability Measures

In comments to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, EPIC commended the agency’s inquiry into AI accountability measures such as audits and algorithmic impact assessments. EPIC illustrated aspects of a strong impact assessment recommended in the Office of Science and Technology Policy’s AI Bill of Rights and the National Institute of Standards and technology’s AI Risk Management Framework, and recommended specific required disclosures for companies developing or using AI.

EPIC has called for the inclusion of accountability measures that help facilitate sorely needed transparency and accountability into automated systems, including in the recent implementation of the California Privacy Rights Act and the Colorado Privacy Act.