EPIC: FCC Should Incentivize Carriers to Guard Against SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud

On Tuesday, EPIC submitted comments to the Federal Communications Commission applauding new rules that will strengthen consumer protections against SIM swap and port-out fraud and urging the FCC to further incentivize carriers to reduce security vulnerabilities. SIM swap and port-out fraud occur when a fraudster takes control of a victim’s phone number by convincing a carrier to transfer the victim’s phone service to the fraudster’s phone.

EPIC alerted the Commission to increased instances of SIM swap and port-out fraud targeting major cryptocurrency investors and unsuspecting telecommunications customers alike. EPIC called on the Commission to harmonize CPNI and CPI rules with SIM swap authentication requirements, to establish additional authentication requirements, and to require carriers to report incidents of fraud. Additionally, EPIC requested the Commission articulate its enforcement power under the Communications Act of 1934 and hold carriers liable for SIM swap attacks conducted using their networks and devices, as presently carriers seek to evade liability for SIM swap fraud.

EPIC routinely comments on regulations concerning telecommunications customers privacy and protection from fraud.