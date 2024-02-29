EPIC Joins NCLC Coalition Comments to FCC on Scam Texts

The National Consumer Law Center—joined by EPIC and five other consumer advocacy organizations—submitted comments to the Federal Communications Commission urging the FCC to take more aggressive action to stop scam texts.

The coalition urged the FCC (1) to create meaningful financial incentives that motivate text platforms to curtail transmitting scam texts, including tightening the FCC’s own timelines for enforcement orders, and (2) to encourage legitimate mass texters such as banks to insist that their mass text service providers not transmit scam texts.

EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.