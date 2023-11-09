EPIC Publishes Quick Guide to the Government Surveillance Reform Act (GSRA)

Yesterday, EPIC published a Quick Guide to the Government Surveillance Reform Act (GSRA), exploring key provisions of the sweeping, bicameral, bipartisan bill and why they matter. The Quick Guide includes important context for each of the key provisions, as well as commentary on how the GSRA would prohibit harmful surveillance practices and close statutory loopholes.

EPIC has also published a blog post on the GSRA. For more information, see EPIC’s blog series on Section 702 and our Section 702 reform page.