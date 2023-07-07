EPIC Recommends Prioritizing Harms and Regulation in National AI Strategy

In comments submitted to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, EPIC urged the integration of the agency’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework as part of prioritizing privacy, civil liberties, and civil rights. EPIC articulated the urgent need for the government to lead by example with their own use of AI in a more responsible and transparent manner, and to provide actionable regulatory guidance to companies and agencies.

EPIC regularly advocates for commonsense regulation of AI that centers harms, recently publishing Generating Harms, a white paper analysis of the specific ways Generative AI causes harm today and what needs to be done to address them.