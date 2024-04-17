EPIC Statement on House Passage of Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act

Today, the House passed the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, H.R.4639, which would prohibit intelligence agencies and law enforcement from purchasing Americans’ data without a warrant. The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Davidson, Nadler, Biggs, Lofgren, Buck, Jayapal, Massie, and Jacobs.

Jeramie Scott, Senior Counsel and Director of EPIC’s Project on Surveillance Oversight:

“The passage of the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale underscores the extent to which reining in abusive warrantless surveillance is a bipartisan issue. We urge the Senate to take up this measure and close the data broker loophole.”

EPIC—along with a coalition of over 100 civil society organizations—has also called for the passage of legislation to close the data broker loophole, which enables law enforcement and intelligence agencies to purchase sensitive information from data brokers, as part of any reauthorization of FISA Section 702.