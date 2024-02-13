EPIC Statement on Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA) 

This week, House leadership will put the newly-released Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA) on the floor. The House will have the opportunity to vote on amendments from both the House Judiciary Committee—reportedly set to include a warrant requirement for backdoor searches and a fix to the data broker loophole—and from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), thought to expand the already sweeping warrantless surveillance authority.

Jeramie Scott, Senior Counsel and Director of EPIC’s Project on Surveillance Oversight:

“Make no mistake, this base text is no ‘compromise’; it strongly resembles the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) bill, which focuses more on expanding surveillance than reining it in. EPIC urges the House to change course and ensure that Section 702 is only reauthorized with a strong warrant requirement, a fix to the data broker loophole, and robust safeguards for Section 702.”

EPIC has published a blog series focused on explaining Section 702 and the need to reform it. EPIC and a bipartisan coalition of civil society groups have called for broad reform to Section 702 and related surveillance authorities.