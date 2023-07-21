EPIC Statement on White House Agreement with AI Companies

EPIC released the following statement in response to the White House’s announcement that it had reached a non-binding agreement with AI companies to govern artificial intelligence:

“While EPIC appreciates the Biden Administration’s use of its authorities to place safeguards on the use of artificial intelligence, we both agree that voluntary commitments are not enough when it comes to Big Tech. Congress and federal regulators must put meaningful, enforceable guardrails in place to ensure the use of AI is fair, transparent, and protects individuals’ privacy and civil rights.”

– Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC)