EPIC Testifies at New York Assembly Hearing on Labor and AI

EPIC Senior Counsel Ben Winters testified before the New York State Assembly Standing Committees on Labor and Science & Technology, describing the breadth of increased worker surveillance and exploitation through the use of AI and offering the legislators clear paths forward to address the resulting harms.

“Automated decision-making systems have become increasingly prevalent throughout the hiring and employment process in recent years, and the bias, opacity, and inaccuracy of such systems has caused significant harm to workers,” Winters said. “In the upcoming session, the State Assembly has an opportunity to reverse that trend and provide real privacy and civil rights protections for hardworking New Yorkers.”

EPIC previously submitted a complaint to the FTC and DC attorney general regarding HireVue, a video interview analysis vendor, and published Generating Harms, a report illustrating the specific harms that Generative AI has on the labor market.