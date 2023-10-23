EPIC Testifies in Support of Maine Data Privacy and Protection Act

EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald testified before the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in support of LD 1977, An Act to Create the Data Privacy and Protection Act. The bill is modeled on the American Data Privacy and Privacy Act (“ADPPA”).

“Data minimization offers a practical solution to a broken internet ecosystem by providing clear limits on how companies can collect and use data,” Fitzgerald told the Committee. “The ADPPA set out a model for data minimization that was subject to intense scrutiny by many parties as it moved through Congress. Maine can now take advantage of that bipartisan consensus language.”

